Jane Street rebuts SEBI manipulative trading accusations, says funds deposited
Jane Street, a major Wall Street trading firm, is pushing back after India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI, accused it of manipulative trading.
The company told the Securities Appellate Tribunal that it had deposited the money sought by Sebi and stopped its trading activity in the country, and argued that just having high trade volumes does not mean it was up to anything shady.
Darius Khambata says SEBI withheld identities
Jane Street's lawyer, Darius Khambata, criticized SEBI for withholding the identities of the 42 complaints and for hiding details about other parties involved.
He says this makes it tough for Jane Street to defend itself fairly.
Khambata also pointed out that SEBI's actions have big consequences and accused it of changing rules after the fact, insisting that Jane Street was transparent about its global trading practices throughout.