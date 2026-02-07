Modi government wants to tax Jane Street's profits: Report

Indian tax authorities are examining global trading giant Jane Street's operations in India following regulatory actions. The investigation comes after a July 3 interim order from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . Financial statements submitted to the government show that Indian officials have recommended denying benefits under a tax treaty with Singapore, according to Economic Times.

Tax implications Recommendations to invoke general anti-avoidance rules The investigation unit of the Income Tax Department has recommended invoking general anti-avoidance rules. They have also suggested that Jane Street's profits in India should be taxed as capital gains. The recommendation comes after examining the firm's profits during a period under the SEBI's scrutiny for an alleged market manipulation.

Allegations SEBI accused Jane Street of manipulating markets SEBI has accused the US-based trading firm and its entities in India, Singapore, and Hong Kong of manipulating markets. The regulator has ordered Jane Street to disgorge over ₹48 billion in what it calls "illegal gains." While Jane Street complied with SEBI's order, it has denied the regulator's allegations and plans to exercise its legal right against them.

