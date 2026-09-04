Jane Street to challenge SEBI at SAT on October 5
Business
Jane Street, a US-based trading firm, is taking India's market regulator SEBI to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on October 5.
Jane Street says earlier checks by both SEBI and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) found no wrongdoing.
Jane Street requests files SEBI refuses
Jane Street has asked for investigation documents (like the original complaint and initial correspondence between SEBI and NSE).
But SEBI has reportedly refused to share more files.