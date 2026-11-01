January 1, 2027 rules allow authorities to adjust airline fares
Business
Starting January 1, 2027, new government rules will let authorities step in and adjust airline fares during extraordinary situations, but there will not be a fixed price cap.
The idea is to keep things fair without locking airlines into set prices.
Airlines must publish fare breakdown online
Airlines will have to show exactly how your ticket price is built: taxes, fees, cancelation charges, refund terms, the whole deal.
They will also need to post their fare details online for everyone to see.
While the government can monitor and direct fares if needed, airlines still set their own prices day to day, and there are not any new rules about monopoly routes or competition limits.