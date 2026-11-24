Janus Motorcycles pauses operations, lets go of staff, seeks investors
Janus Motorcycles, a small Indiana-based company, has paused all operations and let go of its staff as of November 24, 2026.
The announcement came through social media, with founder and CEO Richard Worsham sharing that tough financial and operational problems have forced its hand.
It is now hoping to find buyers or investors to keep the brand alive.
Janus sold 1,900 bikes since 2013
Since starting in 2013, Janus has sold just 1,900 bikes, about 146 per year.
Its finances are tight: assets barely outpace debts, including over $1 million in bank loans.
Fewer orders and heavy reliance on advance payments made things worse.
A recent switch from Chinese to Taiwanese engine suppliers (to dodge tariffs) also strained resources.
Still, Worsham is optimistic that with new investment, a smaller version of Janus could make a comeback.