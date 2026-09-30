Japan 10-year bond yield set for 5th straight double-digit rise
Business
Japan's 10-year government bond yield is on track for its fifth straight quarter of double-digit growth, something that hasn't happened since 1992.
This jump (about 42 basis points this quarter) signals growing pressure in global markets and some fresh worries about Japan's financial health.
BOJ October hike odds now 23%
A lot of investors were betting on the Bank of Japan raising interest rates in October, but now the odds have dropped to just 23% after dovish remarks from New York Fed President John Williams.
Investors are balancing the BOJ's gradual policy normalization, and recent swings in bond yields show just how quickly things can shift in today's global economy.