Japan 10 year government bond yield hits 3.075% since 1996

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its key interest rate but didn't give much hint about what's next, making markets even more jittery.

Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, said the BOJ's rate increase and the lack of a larger move has also fueled concern that the BOJ risks falling behind the curve on inflation.

Meanwhile, Japan might ramp up defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, which could mean big changes for government budgets under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.