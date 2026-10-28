Japan 10-year yield hits 2.805% before Bank of Japan meeting
Business
Japanese government bond yields climbed on Wednesday, with less demand for safe assets as AI stocks bounced back.
The 10-year yield hit 2.805%, and all eyes are now on the Bank of Japan's upcoming meeting, where people are hoping for hints about future interest rates amid ongoing inflation and budget worries.
Longer-term 20 and 30-year yields rise
Longer-term bonds also saw bigger jumps: the 20-year yield rose to 3.635% and the 30-year to 3.875%.
With inflation at 3.2% in September, many expect the Bank of Japan to keep its tough stance on rates after last month's hike, while uncertainty around next year's budget keeps markets guessing.