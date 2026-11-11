Japan and Andhra Pradesh to build 2nd Japanese industrial cluster
Japan is teaming up with Andhra Pradesh to build a second Japanese industrial cluster, aiming to boost infrastructure, skills, and green energy.
Big names like Marubeni, Sumitomo, and Mitsui are already interested.
The announcement came after a meeting between Japan's Ambassador Keiichi Ono and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu pitches incentives
The talks also focused on getting key mineral supplies and infrastructure support for the AM/NS steel plant. There are plans for a Global Capability Centre in Visakhapatnam too.
Naidu pitched the state's "Speed of Doing Business" push and transparent incentives to attract more Japanese companies, including Suzuki, Honda, Yamaha, and Mitsubishi, to expand their footprint in Andhra Pradesh.