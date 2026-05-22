Japan and India set $68B private Japanese investment into India
Business
Big news from the India-Japan Conclave: Japan and India agreed on a $68 billion target for new private Japanese investment into India, nearly doubling the earlier goal.
This move fits right into both countries' Indo-Pacific strategies, focusing on stronger supply chains, tech innovation, and regional security.
Japan announces $10B energy supply push
Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi called the partnership natural and complementary partners, highlighting how this investment aims to boost collaboration in areas like AI, semiconductors, clean energy, IT, and pharmaceuticals.
Japan also announced a $10 billion push for better energy supply chains across Asia, so expect more teamwork on tech and sustainability between these two nations.