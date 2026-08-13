Japan bond yields steady as markets eye BOJ September hike
Business
Japan's government bond yields held steady this Thursday, with everyone watching for a possible Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hike in September.
The two-year yield is at its highest since 1999, and investors are pretty confident (about 95% sure) a rate hike will happen by October.
There's even talk of another increase before the year ends.
Long-term yields rise on fiscal worries
Long-term bond yields ticked up a bit as people worry about Japan's finances, especially with plans like food tax cuts and more government spending on the table.
The BOJ is seen as possibly raising rates in September.
The market says a rate hike could help the yen bounce back, but fiscal risks might keep it from getting too strong against the US dollar.