Japan exports climb 16.7% in September on AI chips, cars
Business
Japan's exports kept climbing in September 2026, up 16.7% from last year, mostly because of booming demand for AI chips and cars.
Semiconductors really stole the show, jumping nearly 50%, while car shipments rose over 15%.
Even though this streak has lasted 13 months straight, it didn't quite hit expert predictions.
Japan imports rise 18.9% deficit shrinks
Imports also went up by 18.9%, led by pricier crude oil (up a huge 51.1%).
The good news? Japan's trade deficit shrank to ¥536 billion from ¥1.1 trillion the month before.
Meanwhile, a weaker yen made imports costlier but gave exports an extra boost, helping Japan keep a solid trade surplus with the US despite ongoing tariffs.