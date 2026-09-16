Japan exports rise 19.3% in August, semiconductors jump 52%
Business
Japan's exports shot up 19.3% in August compared to last year, making it a full year of steady growth.
The big driver? Semiconductors and the equipment that makes them.
Exports of electronic components such as semiconductors drove the overall gains, rising 52%.
Even with global uncertainty, demand for Japanese high-tech goods stayed strong.
Japan trade deficit hits ¥1.1 trillion
Despite the export boost, Japan's trade deficit widened to ¥1.1 trillion on an unadjusted basis as imports soared by 28%, mainly because of higher oil prices.
Oil imports from the US rose more than 1,000% as Japan looked to diversify away from Middle Eastern energy sources.
Exports also saw healthy gains across the US China, and Europe, showing just how connected Japan is in global tech supply chains.