Japan FSA calls banks to review Anthropic's Mythos security findings

FSA meeting to coordinate Mythos response

Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui, Mizuho Financial Group, the Bank of Japan, and Tokyo Stock Exchange will be there.

The main goal? To share perspectives on how Mythos could shake up software security and figure out a game plan together.

As one FSA spokesperson put it, they want everyone "on the same page" about tackling these new risks brought by advanced AI.