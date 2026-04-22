Japan FSA calls banks to review Anthropic's Mythos security findings
Business
Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) is calling in the country's biggest banks this Friday to discuss Anthropic's AI, Mythos, after it uncovered thousands of security gaps in popular operating systems and browsers.
The tech was built for cybersecurity, but its findings have raised big concerns, so much so that regulators across Asia are now paying close attention.
FSA meeting to coordinate Mythos response
Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui, Mizuho Financial Group, the Bank of Japan, and Tokyo Stock Exchange will be there.
The main goal? To share perspectives on how Mythos could shake up software security and figure out a game plan together.
As one FSA spokesperson put it, they want everyone "on the same page" about tackling these new risks brought by advanced AI.