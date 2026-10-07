Japan JGB yields dip to 3.085% and 4.205% despite BOJ
Business
Japanese government bond yields dropped on Wednesday after US Treasury yields slipped, giving some relief from recent high borrowing costs.
The 10-year JGB yield is now at 3.085%, and the 30-year sits at 4.205%.
This shift happened even as a Bank of Japan policymaker signaled more rate hikes could be coming.
BOJ's Ayano Sato pushes gradual hikes
Ayano Sato, the BOJ's new policymaker, is pushing for slow and steady interest rate hikes, news that has investors debating what comes next for Japan's bond market.
Some think her approach means policy might get a bit stricter, while others aren't expecting big changes yet.
For now, shorter-term bond yields barely budged, showing just how uncertain things still feel in the market.