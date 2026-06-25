Japan PM Sanae Takaichi unveils over ¥370tn plan for AI

Semiconductors expected to spark ¥443tn

About ¥101.6 trillion is earmarked for AI and chip development, with funding split between public and private sources (the government seen contributing a little less than half if inflation stays in line with expectations).

Semiconductors are a big deal here: they're expected to spark ¥443 trillion in economic impact by fiscal 2040.

Since 2021, Japan has already set aside about ¥7.2 trillion in these sectors, including a hefty roughly ¥2.6 trillion for Rapidus Corp. showing they're serious about keeping their tech game strong and globally competitive.