Japan PMI slows to 53.3 but expansion reaches 10 months
Business
Japan's factories grew at their slowest pace in seven months this October, with the PMI dipping to 53.3 from 54.1.
Still, strong demand for semiconductors and AI-related products kept things moving forward, marking a full 10 months of steady expansion.
Manufacturers stockpile while hiring stays steady
Manufacturers faced higher input prices and responded by stocking up on supplies faster than they have in years.
Export demand softened a bit, but orders from Asia and North America helped cushion the blow.
Even with these challenges, companies kept hiring steady and felt hopeful about new product launches and the growing AI market bringing brighter days ahead.