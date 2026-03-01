Japan, South Korea, Malaysia back Gujarat's semiconductor scene
Gujarat just landed over ₹1,600 crore from Japanese, South Korean, and Malaysian companies to boost its semiconductor scene.
Announced at the SemiConnect conference in Gandhinagar, these funds will power new factories, R&D centers, and tech startups—helping the state build a stronger chip-making ecosystem.
Hotayi and Hi-Spec's investments in local manufacturing
Malaysia's Hotayi Electronic is investing ₹350-500 crore in a new Sanand plant to make SSDs and memory modules.
Hi-Spec Ltd is putting in ₹750 crore for a facility making high-purity hydrofluoric acid (key for chip production).
These moves mean more tech jobs and advanced manufacturing right here.
R&D centers and green tech initiatives
Japan's Horiba India will set up an R&D center in Ahmedabad focused on semiconductor mass-flow controllers.
Meanwhile, Kiansh International (with a South Korean partner) is investing ₹25 crore in green tech for chips and solar energy.
Kaynes Semicon is backing SpectraGaze Systems with ₹500 crore to develop cutting-edge semiconductor and space imaging tech.
Rohm Semiconductor and Suchi Semicon's collaboration
Rohm Semiconductor has teamed up with Suchi Semicon to work on integrated circuit packaging—a crucial step that could make Gujarat's chip industry even more competitive.