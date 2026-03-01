Japan, South Korea, Malaysia back Gujarat's semiconductor scene

Gujarat just landed over ₹1,600 crore from Japanese, South Korean, and Malaysian companies to boost its semiconductor scene. Announced at the SemiConnect conference in Gandhinagar, these funds will power new factories, R&D centers, and tech startups—helping the state build a stronger chip-making ecosystem.

Hotayi and Hi-Spec's investments in local manufacturing Malaysia's Hotayi Electronic is investing ₹350-500 crore in a new Sanand plant to make SSDs and memory modules.

Hi-Spec Ltd is putting in ₹750 crore for a facility making high-purity hydrofluoric acid (key for chip production).

These moves mean more tech jobs and advanced manufacturing right here.

R&D centers and green tech initiatives Japan's Horiba India will set up an R&D center in Ahmedabad focused on semiconductor mass-flow controllers.

Meanwhile, Kiansh International (with a South Korean partner) is investing ₹25 crore in green tech for chips and solar energy.

Kaynes Semicon is backing SpectraGaze Systems with ₹500 crore to develop cutting-edge semiconductor and space imaging tech.