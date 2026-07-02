Japanese companies to invest nearly $12.5 billion in India
Japan is making a big move in India: Japanese companies will invest nearly $12.5 billion across about 120 deals, announced during the 16th Japan-India Annual Summit.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made her first official visit to India for this, aiming to boost teamwork in areas like semiconductors, AI, clean energy, manufacturing, and mobility.
Japan India forum highlights Fujifilm, Suzuki
Over 150 Japanese firms joined the Japan-India Economic Forum to deepen business and security partnerships.
Key projects include Fujifilm's semiconductor plans and Suzuki's biogas push, plus new AI collaborations between startups from both countries.
This investment follows Japan's promise from last year to put ¥10 trillion into India over 10 years, and talks also covered support for small businesses, energy stockpiling, defense cooperation, and even sharing Shinkansen (bullet train) technology.