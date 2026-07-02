Japanese companies to invest nearly $12.5 billion in India

Japan India forum highlights Fujifilm, Suzuki

Over 150 Japanese firms joined the Japan-India Economic Forum to deepen business and security partnerships.

Key projects include Fujifilm's semiconductor plans and Suzuki's biogas push, plus new AI collaborations between startups from both countries.

This investment follows Japan's promise from last year to put ¥10 trillion into India over 10 years, and talks also covered support for small businesses, energy stockpiling, defense cooperation, and even sharing Shinkansen (bullet train) technology.