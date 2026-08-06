Japanese government bond yields fall after oil dips, 10-year 2.765%
Business
Japanese government bond yields (JGBs) fell on Thursday after oil prices dipped, calming inflation fears and making these bonds more attractive to investors.
The key 10-year yield slipped to 2.765%.
Hopes for a Middle East peace deal also helped boost market confidence.
Japan's 30-year yield drops to 3.895%
Longer-term bonds saw bigger drops, with the 30-year yield falling to 3.895% after a solid auction, though demand was a bit lower than last month.
The 20-year, five-year, and two-year yields all edged down too.
Investors are keeping an eye on oil prices, world events, and upcoming policy moves as they look for safe bets in uncertain times.