Japanese government bond yields slip as 10-year falls to 2.855%
Japanese government bond yields (JGBs) slipped on Thursday, as investors looked for safer places to park their money during a bumpy week in the markets.
The 10-year JGB yield fell to 2.855%, and longer-term bonds saw similar drops.
Calmer oil prices and lower US Treasury yields helped ease worries about inflation, making bonds more appealing right now.
Bank of Japan may cap yields
Even with this rush to safety, future interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan might stop yields from dropping much further.
Some analysts have noticed that demand for long-term bonds isn't strong, especially as pension funds pull back because of shaky stock markets.
If share prices keep falling, fewer investors might show up at upcoming bond auctions, which could shake things up again.