Japanese industrial firms provide critical materials for advanced AI chips
Business
Turns out, companies like Toto (famous for toilets), Nittobo (glass fiber pros), and Ajinomoto (yep, the seasoning giant) are now essential players in making AI chips.
Their decades of know-how in ceramics, chemicals, and glass are being used to create special materials that advanced chips can't function without.
Toto Nittobo Ajinomoto supply AI-chip materials
Toto's ceramic chucks help build high-performance memory chips by holding silicon wafers super steady.
Nittobo's glass fiber makes chip parts stronger and better at handling heat.
And Ajinomoto's Build-up Film (ABF) is a must-have for connecting processors with ultra-fine wiring.
As AI grows fast worldwide, these Japanese innovations are more important than ever for keeping the tech running smoothly.