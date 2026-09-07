Japanese JGBs rise as markets expect 0.25% BOJ hike
Business
Japanese government bond yields (JGBs) climbed on Monday, with markets expecting the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates by 0.25% next week.
Another hike could follow by the central bank's January meeting.
All eyes are also on an upcoming five-year bond auction, which should give a peek into how investors are feeling about these changes.
JGBs rise to 3.74% and 4.010%
After dropping last week, bond yields bounced back: 20-year JGBs rose to 3.74%, and 30-year ones hit 4.010%.
Even shorter-term bonds saw gains.
This shift is being fueled by caution ahead of the five-year JGB auction and BOJ rate-hike expectations, all adding some extra buzz to the market as everyone waits to see what the BOJ does next.