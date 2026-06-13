Japanese retail investors sought over $6.2B SpaceX IPO, received $2.2B
Business
Japanese investors tried to grab more than $6.2 billion worth of shares in SpaceX's IPO, most of it coming from everyday people rather than big institutions.
The offering was reported to raise $75 billion, which would make it the biggest public listing ever, and Japanese buyers ended up with about $2.2 billion in shares.
Mizuho logs 1,000+ orders over $624,500
Mizuho Securities USA, Japan's underwriter for the deal, saw a surge in interest: more than 1,000 Japanese customers each requested more than $624,500 worth of stock, with some aiming way higher.
This rush led to four times more new account sign-ups than usual.
Globally, total demand for SpaceX shares hit a wild $250 billion, with up to 30% set aside for regular investors like these.