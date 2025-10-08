Japanese yen hits lowest level in 8 months
The Japanese yen just dropped to its lowest level in eight months, trading at ¥152.61 per US dollar.
This sharp fall comes right after Sanae Takaichi was elected as leader of Japan's ruling party on [the Saturday before the article's publication in October 2025].
Her support for looser money policies has made investors worry that Japan's central bank might not raise interest rates soon, even though inflation is still high.
Yen's fall raises concerns over potential intervention
Analysts say there's now only a slim chance—about 20%—that the Bank of Japan will hike rates at the end of October.
The yen slid quickly from around 147 to over 152 per dollar, and ongoing delays in forming a new government are adding to the confusion.
If the yen keeps falling toward 160 or lower, Japan might step in to try and stop it, which could shake up global trade and even cause tension with the US.
If it drops below ¥161.99, it would be the weakest since 1986—a pretty big deal for anyone watching currency or trade trends right now.