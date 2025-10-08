Japanese yen hits lowest level in 8 months

Yen's fall raises concerns over potential intervention

Analysts say there's now only a slim chance—about 20%—that the Bank of Japan will hike rates at the end of October.

The yen slid quickly from around 147 to over 152 per dollar, and ongoing delays in forming a new government are adding to the confusion.

If the yen keeps falling toward 160 or lower, Japan might step in to try and stop it, which could shake up global trade and even cause tension with the US.

If it drops below ¥161.99, it would be the weakest since 1986—a pretty big deal for anyone watching currency or trade trends right now.