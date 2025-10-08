Maharashtra's 1st Gem and Jewellery Policy rolled out

GJEPC's input on policy

This policy was shaped together with the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

GJEPC's Kirit Bhansali said it opens up fresh opportunities for investment and innovation.

Industry Minister Uday Samant believes it'll make Maharashtra even more competitive and appealing to both Indian and international investors.

The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council is also on board, promising support for better training and infrastructure across the sector.