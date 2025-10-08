Maharashtra's 1st Gem and Jewellery Policy rolled out
Maharashtra just rolled out its first Gem and Jewellery Policy, hoping to pull in ₹1 lakh crore in investments and create over five lakh jobs.
The goal? Turn the state into a global jewelry manufacturing and export hotspot, with a strong focus on easier business rules, new tech, and skill-building for locals.
GJEPC's input on policy
This policy was shaped together with the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
GJEPC's Kirit Bhansali said it opens up fresh opportunities for investment and innovation.
Industry Minister Uday Samant believes it'll make Maharashtra even more competitive and appealing to both Indian and international investors.
The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council is also on board, promising support for better training and infrastructure across the sector.