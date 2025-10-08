SEBI readies for quantum computing risks: What it means
SEBI just announced a big move to protect India's financial markets from future risks posed by quantum computing.
At the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai this week, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey explained that as quantum tech could break today's security systems as early as 2028 or 2029, it's time to get ahead of the curve.
SEBI's plan to tackle quantum computing challenges
SEBI's plan is all about boosting cybersecurity and preparing for next-gen technology. They're researching how quantum computing could solve tough problems—and also create new risks.
Fintechs are testing out blockchain tools in SEBI's Innovation Sandbox to make markets safer.
Plus, SEBI wants to fully digitize shareholding (no more paper shares!) to modernize and strengthen the system before these new threats arrive.