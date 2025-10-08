SEBI readies for quantum computing risks: What it means

SEBI's plan to tackle quantum computing challenges

SEBI's plan is all about boosting cybersecurity and preparing for next-gen technology. They're researching how quantum computing could solve tough problems—and also create new risks.

Fintechs are testing out blockchain tools in SEBI's Innovation Sandbox to make markets safer.

Plus, SEBI wants to fully digitize shareholding (no more paper shares!) to modernize and strengthen the system before these new threats arrive.