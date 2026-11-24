Japan's 10-year JGB hits 2-week low as oil eases inflation
Japanese government bond yields dipped on Tuesday, thanks to falling oil prices, easing inflation worries.
The 10-year JGB slid to a two-week low, while longer-term bonds also saw smaller drops.
The main reason? More oil from the Middle East and Libya hitting the market, which took some pressure off prices.
Nikkei jumps as NVIDIA retains CEO
Japan's Nikkei 225 index briefly shot up 5%, partly because NVIDIA is keeping Jensen Huang as CEO, a move that boosted investor confidence.
This positive vibe helped shorter-dated US Treasury yields rise too.
Meanwhile, most expect the US Federal Reserve to raise rates only slightly in December, showing just how much markets react to big global headlines.