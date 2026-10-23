Japan's 10-year yield falls to 2.795% ahead of BOJ meeting

Japan's 10-year government bond yield just dropped to 2.795%, the lowest in over two months.

What's going on? A global tech stock selloff has people moving their money into safer places like bonds, think of it as a financial safer-than-sorry moment.

Even US Treasury yields dipped, showing everyone's feeling a bit cautious right now.

With the Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting coming up next week, investors are watching for any hints about where interest rates might go.