Japan's 10-year yield falls to 2.795% ahead of BOJ meeting
Japan's 10-year government bond yield just dropped to 2.795%, the lowest in over two months.
What's going on? A global tech stock selloff has people moving their money into safer places like bonds, think of it as a financial safer-than-sorry moment.
Even US Treasury yields dipped, showing everyone's feeling a bit cautious right now.
With the Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting coming up next week, investors are watching for any hints about where interest rates might go.
Minoru Kiuchi says deflation not over
Japan's economy is under the microscope as more people buy bonds.
Economy Minister Minoru Kiuchi says deflation isn't officially over yet, even though inflation is getting close to the BOJ's 2% target.
September saw prices rise by 2.1% compared to last year.
The BOJ is expected to keep its rate steady at 1.25% for now, but markets are buzzing about a possible rate hike by December if inflation keeps climbing.