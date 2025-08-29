Next Article
Japan's $68 billion investment in India over next decade
Japan just pledged a huge $68 billion investment in India over the next 10 years.
Announced at a summit in Japan between PM Narendra Modi and Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba, this partnership is all about boosting economic security and teaming up on tech—think semiconductors, AI, and rare earth minerals.
Deal includes defense innovation, joint space missions
This deal covers 13 new agreements, including digital partnerships, defense innovation, and joint space missions.
It also sets up regular talks between both countries' top security advisers.
Japan's move shows real confidence in India's growth—and strengthens their role together in the Indo-Pacific region.