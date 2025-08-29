US stock market: Dow starts flat, S&P 500 slips 0.19%

Nasdaq drops by 74.8 points

The Dow Jones fell by 45.9 points (0.10%) to start at 45,590.96.

The S&P 500 was down 12.6 points (0.19%) at 6,489.28, and the Nasdaq slid by 74.8 points (0.34%) to open at 21,630.326.

Basically, people are keeping a close eye on how inflation and tariffs could shape what's next for the economy—and their wallets.