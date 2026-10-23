Japan's core inflation 2.1% in September, BOJ may raise rates
Business
Japan's core inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in September, its highest this year, mainly because energy prices are up and the yen keeps losing value.
This matches what experts predicted and is a jump from August's 1.7%.
The Bank of Japan already raised interest rates last month and might do it again soon to keep inflation in check.
Finance Minister Katayama warns persistent inflation
Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama says higher wages and more expensive imports mean this inflation probably isn't going away soon.
With Japan now buying pricier US oil due to Middle East tensions, costs are piling up even more.
To help out, lawmakers are looking at slashing the food tax from 8% to just 1% for two years, plus offering extra support payments to workers based on income levels.