Japan's economy grew at a 1.4% annual pace in Q2
Business
Japan's economy grew at a 1.4% annual pace in the second quarter, a bit better than first thought, but still shy of what experts were hoping for.
The main reason for the upgrade? Business investment didn't fall as much as expected, which helped balance out weak spending at home.
Japan's equipment investment up 1.6% year-on-year
Companies spent less overall, but the drop was smaller than earlier estimates, and investments in equipment actually went up by 1.6% compared to last year.
Exports also gave growth a boost.
On the flip side, people in Japan kept their wallets closed: private consumption stayed flat and domestic demand dragged on growth just a little less than before.