Japan's economy grows just 0.1% in Q4, missing expectations

Recovery raises questions as debt hits record high

Business investment was weaker than predicted, while spending matched expectations, and exports actually dropped a bit.

With Japan's debt now more than double its GDP—even after a huge stimulus package—there are real worries about how sustainable this recovery is.

Economists expect the Bank of Japan may hike interest rates later this year to tackle inflation, but that could make things even tougher for consumers and businesses trying to get back on track.