Japan's factories grow 8th month as PMI hits 54.9
Business
Japan's factories are on a roll, growing for the eighth month in a row this August.
The latest PMI score hit 54.9, its highest since April, thanks to big demand for semiconductors and AI-related tech.
New business orders are coming in fast, faster than they have since early 2018.
Japan's manufacturers boost hiring and exports
Factory output is up, with new products and better market conditions helping boost numbers.
Export orders are flying, especially to North America, Southeast Asia, and China.
Manufacturers have been hiring nonstop for nearly two years now, with job growth at its quickest since February 2018.
Business confidence is strong too, reaching a six-month high as companies ride the wave of tech demand both at home and abroad.