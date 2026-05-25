Japan's Nikkei 225 closes above 65,000 for 1st time ever
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 smashed past 65,000 for the first time ever on Monday, closing at 65,316.79 after peaking even higher during the day.
The Topix index also saw gains, reflecting a wave of optimism across Japanese markets.
Trump Iran remark lifts AI stocks
Investor confidence soared after US President Trump said Washington and Tehran had "largely negotiated" a deal to ease tensions in the Middle East.
That news, plus lower oil prices, and a stronger yen, sent AI-focused stocks like Lasertec and Fujikura jumping over 11%.
Still, some experts are cautious: uncertainty around Iran's next moves means markets could stay a bit jumpy.