Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps 1.34% to 64,117.58 as semiconductors rally
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.34% on Wednesday, landing at 64,117.58.
Tech stocks led the charge: semiconductor-related stocks like Disco and Screen Holdings each gained over 3%, riding high after a strong rally in the US.
The broader Topix index also edged up, showing that the upbeat mood was pretty widespread.
Fed pause eyed, earnings, Meta $97.5B
All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve, with investors expecting interest rates to stay put for now but possibly rise in December.
Big earnings reports from Japanese and US companies are also on everyone's radar.
Plus, Meta just increased its equity fundraising to $97.5 billion to finance its AI expansion, backed by NVIDIA and AMD, which has definitely caught market watchers' attention.