Japan's Nikkei 225 tops 72,000 as AI investments surge

Japan plans ¥370T AI semiconductor target

Big news: Japan announced plans to set a target of about 370 trillion yen ($2.29 trillion) in public and private investment into industries like AI and semiconductors by 2040, boosting confidence across the board.

Sectors such as nonferrous metals and electric appliances saw major gains, while Yaskawa Electric and Fanuc also soared.

Not every stock joined the party though. Taiyo Yuden dropped over 3% despite all the excitement.