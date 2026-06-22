Japan's Nikkei 225 tops 72,000 as AI investments surge
Japan's Nikkei 225 index surged past 72,000 for the first time ever on Monday, thanks to a surge in AI and tech investments.
The market jumped 1.4%, advanced to 72,247.21 in early trading after reaching an all-time intraday peak earlier in the day, showing just how much investors are betting on Japan's tech future.
Japan plans ¥370T AI semiconductor target
Big news: Japan announced plans to set a target of about 370 trillion yen ($2.29 trillion) in public and private investment into industries like AI and semiconductors by 2040, boosting confidence across the board.
Sectors such as nonferrous metals and electric appliances saw major gains, while Yaskawa Electric and Fanuc also soared.
Not every stock joined the party though. Taiyo Yuden dropped over 3% despite all the excitement.