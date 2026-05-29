Japan's Nikkei climbs to 66,329.50 on AI and U.S.-Iran talks
Business
Japan's Nikkei index soared 2.5% on Friday, closing at an all-time high of 66,329.50. The Topix index also hit new milestones after a strong week.
What's behind the buzz? Big wins for AI-related stocks and fresh optimism from U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks sent investor confidence way up.
SoftBank, Sumco, Dell boost AI sector
AI was the real star here: SoftBank jumped over 5%, Sumco rocketed up more than 19%, and Dell's upbeat outlook on AI servers kept spirits high across the sector.
Several tech stocks joined the rally, though a few like Fujikura and Furukawa Electric slipped a bit.
All in all, most of Japan's top companies ended the week on a high note, with both Nikkei and Topix notching impressive gains.