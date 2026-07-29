Japan's Nikkei dips 0.04% as investors await US tech earnings
Business
Japan's Nikkei index was all over the place on Wednesday, dipping 0.04% as investors waited for big US tech earnings and kept an eye on global tensions.
The Topix index managed a small gain, but worries from Tuesday's steep drop, thanks to slumping semiconductor and AI-related stocks, still lingered.
Murata Manufacturing tumbled nearly 10%, with Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group also seeing notable losses.
Keyence soars over 15% after earnings
Not everything was gloomy: automation company Keyence soared over 15% after strong earnings, making it the day's standout winner. Konami and Shiseido also posted solid gains.
Meanwhile, rising oil prices, sparked by fresh Middle East tensions, added another layer of uncertainty for investors watching markets worldwide.