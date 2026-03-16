Japan's Nikkei drops over 9% since Iran war began
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 1.3% to 53,138 today, marking its third straight drop and a total fall of over 9% since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began more than two weeks ago.
Rising oil prices and a weaker yen (now close to 160 yen per dollar) are making things tougher for investors everywhere, especially with energy supplies at risk.
Foreign investor outflows reported
If you're watching global markets or thinking about investing, these moves signal real uncertainty.
The Japanese government says it's ready to step in if things get worse, but there have been reports of foreign investor outflows.
With concerns about stagflation (rising inflation and slowing growth), even big names like Furukawa Electric dropped sharply while just a few companies managed gains.