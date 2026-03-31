Japan's Nikkei falls 13.2% in March on Middle East tensions

Iran tanker attack rattles global markets

The drop wasn't just about Japan: US tech stocks took a hit too after Iran attacked an oil tanker, which rattled markets worldwide and piled on selling pressure.

Some Japanese companies such as Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric saw big losses (down 6% to 9%), while a few others such as SHIFT and Teijin Ltd. managed to climb slightly.

Analysts say the Nikkei might find support around the 50,000 mark as things settle down.