Japan's Nikkei falls 3.56% to lowest since July 29

Unexpected Democratic wins in the US have made investors nervous about stricter rules for AI companies.

Takamasa Ikeda, a senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management, said people are being extra cautious right now.

Even fiber-optic makers like Fujikura and Furukawa Electric saw their shares drop.

One bright spot: Fast Retailing (Uniqlo's parent) managed a small gain, but overall market mood stayed downbeat.