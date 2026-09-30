Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.3% as AI and semiconductor stocks rally
Business
Japan's Nikkei index shot up 1.3% on Wednesday, thanks to big gains in AI and semiconductor companies, mirroring a similar rally in US chip stocks.
The Topix index also edged higher, but only about 44% of Tokyo's Prime Market stocks actually moved up, so the excitement was a bit selective.
Tokyo stocks: SoftBank Group, chipmakers rally
SoftBank Group stole the spotlight with its shares soaring over 6%. Chipmakers like Tokyo Electron and Advantest also saw solid bumps.
Taiyo Yuden jumped after teaming up with TDK, which had a good day, too.
Not just tech, major banks like Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group finished strong as well.