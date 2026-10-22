Japan's Rengo seeks 6% wage rise for 2027, 3-4% base
Business
Japan's top labor union group, Rengo, is pushing for a 6% wage hike in the 2027 talks, with a base salary jump of 3% to 4%.
Their goal? Akira Nidaira, assistant secretary general at Rengo, said it was important for the federation to provide a longer-term outlook for wages to support continued growth.
Member unions usually put in their requests around February, and companies respond from March onward.
Rengo secures 5.01% 2026 pay increase
Rengo helped secure an average wage increase of 5.01% for workers in 2026, fueling eight straight months of real wage growth.
This push lines up with Japan's bigger plan to boost spending and investment.
The government also wants pay raises to outpace inflation, and Rengo is aiming even higher: a total 15% increase by 2030.