Japan's Rengo seeks 6% wage rise for 2027, 3-4% base

Japan's top labor union group, Rengo, is pushing for a 6% wage hike in the 2027 talks, with a base salary jump of 3% to 4%.

Their goal? Akira Nidaira, assistant secretary general at Rengo, said it was important for the federation to provide a longer-term outlook for wages to support continued growth.

Member unions usually put in their requests around February, and companies respond from March onward.