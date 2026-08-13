Japan's Topix hits record 4,160.28 as Nikkei gains on chips
Business
Japan's stock market is having a moment: Topix hit a record high, extending its seven-session winning streak, landing at 4,160.28.
The Nikkei also jumped 1.6%, boosted by strong semiconductor stocks and upbeat earnings from Japanese companies.
Advantest Kioxia Ibiden rally in Japan
Semiconductor firms led the charge, with Advantest up 5.35%, Kioxia soaring 10.01%, and Ibiden (a NVIDIA supplier) rising 9.77%.
Financial stocks like Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho also saw gains.
Toppan Holdings stood out with a massive 14% jump after its profits more than doubled, and about 18% of Topix companies raised their annual forecasts, showing investors are feeling pretty confident right now.