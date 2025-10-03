Japan's unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in August

Key details of the report

The job-to-applicant ratio dropped to its lowest since 2022, meaning there are still more job openings than job seekers, but the gap is narrowing.

Despite ongoing labor shortages, business bankruptcies rose by 22% this year and companies are relying more on foreign workers (a record 2.3 million as of late last year).

Meanwhile, unions scored over 5% wage hikes—the biggest bump since the early '90s—as firms try to keep up with pay demands and economic changes.