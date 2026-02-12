Japan's yen soars over 2.6% against US dollar

This jump in the yen shows investors trust Japan 's direction after the LDP victory, leading to more interest in Japanese stocks and bonds. As Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa puts it, "Foreigners are buying both stocks and bonds." Plus, with a weaker US dollar globally, currencies like Australia's and China's yuan are also getting a boost—making things interesting for anyone watching international markets.

Asia's currency movements

Stronger-than-expected US job data and steady global growth have been interpreted by traders as a cue for brighter global growth, prompting some to lay bets on Japan.

At the same time, China saw booming exports, and corporate demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday helped the yuan, and Australia is eyeing interest rate hikes due to inflation worries—so there's a lot happening across Asia that's shaping how money moves right now.