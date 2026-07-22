Jared Palmer exits Xbox after 2 months to join Cognition
Jared Palmer has left his role as Xbox's vice president of engineering only two months after joining.
He was brought in by CEO Asha Sharma this May to help upgrade Xbox's developer tools and tech strategies.
Announcing his move on X, Palmer shared he's heading to AI startup Cognition as its new vice president of engineering.
Palmer to lead Cognition AI platform
At Cognition, Palmer will lead work on its AI software platform (it's known for Devin, an agent that automates coding).
Before Xbox, he worked at Microsoft's CoreAI division and, before that, at Vercel.
His quick exit follows other big leadership changes at Xbox, like the retirement of longtime chief Phil Spencer and President Sarah Bond leaving, as part of Sharma's plan to "reset" the division with job cuts and studio spin-offs to tackle slowing console growth.