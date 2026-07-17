Jason Bullock sues Ford over unchanged prices after tariffs canceled
Business
Ford is being sued by a customer who says the company raised car prices during the Trump-era tariffs and hasn't lowered them, even though those tariffs were canceled and Ford expects a $1.3 billion refund.
Jason Bullock, who bought a 2025 Mustang Mach-E, claims Ford hiked prices to cover the extra costs but hasn't given any money back now that those costs are gone.
Bullock seeks representation, Ford reviewing case
Bullock wants to represent all customers affected by these price hikes, but experts say it could be tricky since prices vary by model and dealership.
Ford says it's reviewing the case and still aims to keep its cars accessible and affordable.